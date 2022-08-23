Manchester United reacts and walks away from their dismal start to the season with victory over Liverpool

When Manchester United finished being thrashed by Brentford, the most common comment was almost ominous: and the next opponent is Liverpool. But instead of sinking Erik ten Hag’s early work, a week that saw Casemiro’s signing ended with a 2-1 victory over the great rival at Old Trafford, and with many positive signs. An injection of morale that is too important for the Red Devils at this point.

On a day of renewed protests against the Glazer family, following a string of news that they were prepared to start relinquishing at least a little control over the club, Ten Hag’s Manchester United finally looked like a team in a game. official. He made changes to make that happen. The defense duo with Varane and Lisandro Martínez worked better. Scott McTominay protected Eriksen more effectively than Fred, and Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench.

The pressure from the hosts did not let Liverpool get away with the ball calmly at any time, and the quick transitions repeatedly punished the defense of the English runners-up. The curiosity is that it was a great performance in the best Ole Gunnar Solskjaer style, and the question is whether the level will be sustained when Manchester United need to play in another way against opponents more distant and closed in the rear.

But mostly, Manchester United’s players displayed a clear mental advantage. They ran, surrendered, were focused and didn’t make silly mistakes, although they came close to scoring two own goals. It was not the only factor that explained the victory. But it was one of them. Especially against a Liverpool that looks tired.

Maybe it’s a consequence of the physical demands of having reached three finals last season, maybe the effect of the huge amount of embezzlement, or probably a little bit of both. Jürgen Klopp left James Milner on the field for a long time, alongside Harvey Elliott and Jordan Henderson in midfield. Partly because of lack of choice. Fabinho and Fábio Carvalho were the only midfielders with some high-level experience on the bench.

Elanga was Alexander-Arnold’s nightmare in the first half, always taking advantage on the left wing. Liverpool’s defensive system was chaos in the opening half hour, and Manchester United found space to attack with depth and speed. At 10 minutes, McTominay found Bruno Fernandes among the defenders. Gomez arrived late, and Fernandes struggled to get the cart fixed. Elanga arrived hitting a plate at the foot of the beam.

Five minutes later, Elanga scored with Eriksen, again on the left, and played for the penalty spot. Sancho dominated and, turning, noticed Milner’s dry boat – and Alisson. He pulled his left leg with the sole of his foot and slammed into the corner to open the scoring with a beautiful goal. Liverpool responded with an attempt from outside the box by Díaz in the 18th minute, but it would still need another ten minutes or so to really start to have some dominance.

The last 15 minutes of the visitors’ first half were much better, but it was still an attack that didn’t flow like it used to. Salah plays on the right, Díaz on the left and there’s a link missing because Firmino doesn’t look the same anymore. Anyway, the pressure generated some opportunities, although the best came from a mistake by Fernandes, who tried to cut a header from Milner in a corner, almost over the line, and did not make a spectacular own goal by luck. He ended up hitting Martínez squarely.

Liverpool had gotten their pressure right and lowered the stakes. He needed to keep that tune after the break, but he took the second goal in just eight minutes. A dominance error by Jordan Henderson in midfield allowed Anthony Martial to recover, clear the lineup and release to Rashford. Very calmly, Rashford knocked Alisson out and scored his first Premier League goal since 22 January.

And in the minutes that followed, it looked like United could even thrash it. De Gea made a save to drown out Díaz, after a good play by Milner, but Rashford demanded a beautiful save from Alisson, and Liverpool’s defense was being cut from the left, the right, the middle. Badly understaffed, Klopp had only three players on the bench who could play such a game – and one of them was the reserve left-back. All of them, Fabinho, Fábio Carvalho and Tsimikas, ended up joining.

Manchester United knew how to manage the final minutes well. Until 35, Liverpool had done very little. A save by De Gea in a header by Fabinho was the most relevant. But, after another almost own goal, by Martínez, avoided by a miracle from the Spaniard, Salah got a rebound from Fábio Carvalho and headed with great precision in the corner to equalize. There were still ten minutes to go. The Reds became a team that got used to getting points late. The game has been revived.

But United also knew how to deal with this final stretch and took home a very important victory that could be a turning point in a season that started with so many problems. On the other hand, it gives the impression that the stumbles of the first two rounds were the result of more than a half-lukewarm start. Perhaps there is something wrong with Liverpool that needs a little more time to resolve. It’s the first full season with Klopp starting without a win in the first three Premier League games.

