Matador appears to assassinate Maria Bruaca

Tenório will show that there are no limits to his cruelty in Pantanal.

tenorio (Murilo Benício) will hire a hitman to murder the heirs of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). The villain’s plan is to take possession of the neighbor’s property to get revenge on the farmer who gave shelter to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in wetland.

Solano (Rafael Sieg) will arrive at wetland in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera Globe according to the summary published on the official website of the serial on Gshow, the hired killer will have the task of killing Maria Bruaca, José Leoncio and all his heirs in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

The first victim of Solano it will be Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos). The eldest son will return to his father’s farm after abandoning Erica (Marcela Fetter) at the altar to discover that she lied about the miscarriage she suffered.

When riding a horse, the character of Irandhir Santos will end up being shot, starting the massacre that tenorio is planning on wetland.

However, the macabre plan to tenorio It won’t work and the squatter will end up suffering from his own evil. Is that Roberto (Cauê Campos), the youngest son of the villain of wetland with zuleica (Aline Borges) will end up being killed by Solanothe henchman hired by him.

ROBERTO WILL BE MURDERED

The hired killer will accompany Roberto during a boat ride and will be confronted by it, since at this point of wetlandthe brother of Renato (Gabriel Santana) will have already discovered the rotten character of Murilo Benicio. feeling threatened, Solano decide to put an end to the young man’s life in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

Roberto will be pushed into the river, where he will end up drowning. the character of Rafael Sieg will return to the farm and tell an absurd story, claiming that the brother of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) was swallowed by an anaconda.

the foreman of tenorio will say that the young man was upset and ended up getting into the boat, where the animal was ready to pounce. Showing no remorse, the hitman will make fun of the situation at the time of the crime.

“Poor thing… He died in the anaconda’s embrace. See you on the other side!” will say the criminal, after sealing the fate of Roberto. zuleica will be devastated, not believing in the tragic fate of her youngest son.

Even planning his death, the squatter will have the help of José Leoncio to find the young man’s body and will not believe much in the report of Solano in wetland.