“Match Highlight…”; Tite generates hope on the web by considering two Palmeiras athletes in the national team

Palmeiras fans are celebrating the draw against Flamengo, this Sunday (21). The 1-1 result keeps Verdão at the top of the Brasileirão table, with an eight-point advantage over the vice-leader, Fluminense. In the dispute still for Libertadores, the Palestinian team follows in search of the most important titles of the season.

The good phase of the team coached by Abel Ferreira is directly linked to some individual highlights. On the eve of the World Cup, it is common for one of the best teams in Brazil to cede athletes to the national team. In an interview with the YouTube channel “3 in the Area”, coach Tite admitted that he is considering taking Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa for Amarela.

“Scarpa has played a lot in the Brazilian Championship. Dudu against Flamengo was the highlight of the match for me. But I’m talking about that in that range of 50 options. It’s recognition of the work of each one. our function”admits Tite.

The Brazil coach is in the final stages of preparation for the FIFA World Cup at the end of the year. With the extension in the number of players registered in the competition, the coach gained the opportunity to call more athletes for the World Cup. When watching the clash between Flamengo and Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, another player also qualifies to enter the call-up. According to the professional, the striker Peter is doing everything to be called.

“You are playing a lot. It’s his performance that’s calling out. It has specific features. There was a move (in the game against Palmeiras) that he supported Arrascaeta and you can see that he has technical quality and reasoning. He won’t have speed, transition into speed won’t. But he has pivot, head combination plays”analyzes the coach.