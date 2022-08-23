Meet Pitsky dogs, mixes between pit bull and Siberian husky breeds; Photos

Gunner is a uniquely beautiful dog. He is a mix between a pit bull and a Siberian husky. His tutor, Jennifer Dang, who lives in Virginia, United States, makes a point of sharing the pet’s daily life on social media, showing what it’s like to have a pitsky dog.

The Gunner dog. (Photo: Instagram/@gunner_the_pitsky)

The furry boy is five years old and loves to cuddle his belly and sniff. His favorite game is running on a sunny day to pick up sticks. Your favorite food? Peanut butter. And what do you do best? Posing for pictures and thus filling the feed with his cute face. As soon as you look at Gunner, you notice both the pit bull’s traits and the Siberian husky’s. And to know a little more about the pitsky breed, check out some characteristics of the parents below.

Gunner is a pit bull and Siberian husky mix. (Photo: Instagram/@gunner_the_pitsky)

The Siberian Husky is a breed that has piercing eyes that can be bright blue, sometimes brown, or a mixture of both colors.

Their faces are usually white, framed with darker markings—usually black or brown. These markings can form patterns on their faces that can give a husky a whimsical or playful expression.

Siberian Husky. (Photo: Instagram/@sasha_siberianwolf)

Strong personalities, they tend to be independent. They are good-natured and gentle dogs that love the company of their humans, without being too clingy or needy. Their high energy, intelligence and friendly nature also make them great therapy dogs.

The pit bull is a companion and family breed. When raised with proper training and socialization, this breed is an excellent companion for children.

pit bull. (Photo: Instagram/@amstaff_smokey_)

These dogs are extremely intelligent and learn commands and tricks with ease.

They have a zest for life and love to be involved in everything that happens around them. They maintain a puppy-like behavior into adulthood.

The mix of these breeds, the pitsky, range from medium to large in size, are energetic and loyal. Inheriting some of the best qualities from both parents.

They are very loyal to their families and accept children. Some may have a natural tendency to be apprehensive or rude to other pets, but early training and socialization can help overcome these tendencies.

See other dogs in this mix.

1.

two.

3.

4.

5.

Also watch:

The dog that BECAME BABA of kittens and more news in Jornalzinho Amo Meu Pet