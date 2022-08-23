Mega-Sena 2512 WITHOUT winners; see NUMBERS drawn and the VALUES for corner and square

No player managed to nail the six tens of the 2512 contest and the prize ended up accumulated. The draw was held on Saturday night (20), at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Players were able to follow the draw through the Youtube and more CEF social networks.

The numbers revealed by the globe were: 07-10-34-47-49-52.

At Mega-Sena there are prizes for different belts, meet all the winners:

With 6 hits – There were no winners;

With 5 hits – 81 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 31,030.62;

With 4 hits – 4,382 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 819.41.

According to Caixa, the amount raised was a total of R$ 43,594,798.50.

When will the next Mega-Sena contest be?

The next contest is scheduled for Wednesday (22), starting at 8 pm, according to Brasília time.

The prize pool is estimated at R$ 14 million and will be paid to whoever matches the six numbers.

Players will be able to play until 7 pm and this can be done at a lottery shop or online, through the lottery website or app.

Remembering that the app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

To bet online, the user needs to register in advance and, for that, he must fulfill some requirements: be over 18 years old, have a valid CPF, have an email address, have a credit card or be a Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) account holder. .

How to compete for the R$ 14 million prize?

As previously mentioned, players can bet in person or online.

In the case of online betting, the minimum bet amount is R$ 30, but this balance can be distributed among other modalities, such as + millionaireQuina, Lotomania, Lotofácil, Lucky Day, super seven, among others.

It is worth remembering that there is the option of ‘Surpresinha’, where the system marks the numbers by the player. An alternative is ‘Teimosinha’, which allows your game to be repeated for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests.

For those who increase the chances of winning, just use the Mega-Sena pool option, which allows you to bet more numbers without spending too much.