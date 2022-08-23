Mendonça orders ANP and Cade to adopt plan to ensure fuel price transparency | Policy

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Monday (22) that the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) adopt, within 30 days, measures to guarantee the transparency and regularity of fuel prices in the country.

Mendonça considered that the actions of the two bodies were inadequate to face the “emergency crisis” of fuels which, according to him, has a social impact for Brazilians and needs quick responses.

The minister analyzed data sent to the ANP and Cade on the criteria adopted by Petrobras for its pricing policy. The information was forwarded by the state.

Mendonça also evaluated the inspection procedures established by the ANP regarding the transparency of fuel price policies in the country and the procedures opened by Cade regarding the regularity of the company’s operations in the fuel market.

The minister established that the ANP and CADE must present in five days a detailed schedule of the measures to be adopted.

In relation to Cade, the minister stated that the council has a prominent position that “makes clear the importance of its action for the defense of consumers and for the repression of possible abuse of economic power.” Mendonça criticized the data sent by the body.

“The simplicity and brevity of the information provided by the autarchy are not compatible, at first, with the degree of attention expected from CADE regarding the impacting national emergency scenario brought about by the fuel crisis, which has affected the Brazilian population in general” .

According to the minister, in view of this scenario of “severity” and “magnitude” it is not “minimally acceptable” for Cade to state that the closing of the processes presented is in line with the average time for completion of processes of more than four years.

“It is not at all acceptable that, in a case of this gravity and magnitude, the solution of the matter is estimated in a period of 4.1 years. To say the least, the autarchy shows insensitivity to the investigation of an issue that involves the well-being of millions of Brazilians affected daily by the fuel crisis that devastates society as a whole”, said the minister.

Mendonça also said that the ANP has a “partial” and “restricted” role, focused on the analysis of LPG prices.

“Based on the information provided so far, I verify, at first, that the ANP’s performance, in addition to being partial and restricted, is not in line with the seriousness of the emergency situation characterized by the fuel crisis and with the current situation of the facts, successively changed due to the volatile fuel pricing scenario, especially as of February 2022,” said Mendonça.

The minister stated that the measures should show the flaws in the “exercise of the duties assigned to CADE in the Brazilian System for the Defense of Competition, with a view to ascertaining the regularity of PETROBRAS’ performance in the formation of prices for the Brazilian consumer, in view of its condition of price maker for the Brazilian consumer, under the terms of the governing legislation”.