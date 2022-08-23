Milton Neves decrees club most helped by VAR in Brazil

Milton Neves talked about VAR.

After the duel between Palmeiras x Flamengo, which ended in a draw, Milton Neves did not spare criticism regarding the most controversial moment of the game. In his view, Vidal committed a penalty on Gustavo Gómez, a move that was not even reviewed, since VAR did not interfere in the referee’s decision. Thus, the journalist pointed out that Rubro-Negro is above Corinthians in relation to the team most helped by the video referee in Brazil.

Furthermore, Milton Neves cited the opinion of Oscar Roberto Godoi. During the Mesa Redonda program, on TV Gazeta, the former referee highlighted that the Palmeiras defender was mistakenly played by the Flamengo midfielder.

Flamengo drew stolen. Scandalous, shameful and very clear penalty that was not given. ‘VARMengo’ is better than ‘VARCorinthians’. The penalty that was made in the area was impressive. If in the area, it’s a penalty. Congratulations! Zero score for the whistle! The penalty committed was a disgrace. Unfortunate”fired Milton Neves on Rádio Bandeirantes.

“Godoi, with that brutish way of his, knows a thing called whistle like no one else. He knows everything about whistle. He said it was a penalty, and one of the big ones“, added the presenter.

In an interview in the mixed zone, Gustavo Gómez claimed to have been touched in the play. Even so, the defender avoided making big criticisms of the referee, as he respected the decision to send the game on, something that angered Palmeiras fans.

“I wanted to jump to fight for the ball, but I felt the contact and fell to the ground. At the end of the game they (Flamengo) protested, but it’s normal. I felt the contact and they protested, but that’s football, right? I don’t know if it was a penalty or not, but it was the referee’s decision. I felt the contact, he has the image and the decision was his“, he stated.

