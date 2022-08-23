Mini Renegade will have 1.2 turbo Peugeot engine and manual transmission

While Fiat, Peugeot and Citroën have already mixed together on behalf of Stellantis, the first Jeep product with a French soul is still in development. Without a definitive name, the dubbed mini Renegade will be the first product of the American brand to use a Peugeot platform. But it will go further with engines from the French brand.

A screenshot published by Motor1 in Europe shows indiscreet images of the interior of the mini Renegade. What stands out the most is the fact that it had manual transmission and clutch pedal. Ironically or not, the shift knob is exactly the same metallic ball used by the Brazilian manual Renegade 1.8 in the somewhat distant past.

That is, with this, the theory that the mini Renegade would be sold only with electric motorization falls apart. It makes sense that it has combustion options too as it will use the CMP platform of the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. Both bring electric versions and combustion coexisting harmoniously.

For Europe, the Jeep will be sold with a 1.2-litre PureTech engine, possibly only in turbocharged 110 hp and 130 hp variants. Since Jeep has a more gourmet, almost premium positioning, in addition to being an SUV. Two characteristics that would make aspirated variants with less than 100 hp unsuitable for it.

There will also be 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel options. The question is whether or not there are 4×4 versions. The CMP platform today does not have any four-wheel drive model, not even in an electric or hybrid variant. Therefore, there is a risk that the mini Renegade will only have front-wheel drive and never have a Trailhawk version.

Mini Renegade in Brazil?

For Brazil, the model is still in doubt for two reasons. In Europe Fiat does not have an SUV below the 500X, cousin of the Renegade, while here we have the Pulse positioned exactly below the entry-level Jeep model. Offering a Jeep at the price of the Fiat Pulse could hurt the Italian SUV a lot.

Although Fiat will offer the Fastback in the Renegade’s price range, the models have a very different positioning. One is a fully urban coupe SUV, the other has 4×4 versions and a true off-road vocation. But as Jeep and Fiat are seen in very different ways in Brazil, there is room for coexistence between them.

If it is actually offered here in Brazil, the mini Renegade should repeat the Fiat Fastaback engine range. Thus, the entry-level versions can use the Pulse’s 1.0-litre turbocharged 130 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque, while the more expensive ones go with the 185 hp 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 27.5 kgfm of torque that are in Renegade, Compass and Commander.

The 1.3 engine would require rework of the platform for being four cylinders, something that the base CMP doesn’t take well. So much so that the Argentine Peugeot 208 and the Brazilian Citroën C3 underwent adaptations to receive the 1.6 four-cylinder aspirated on the PSA side of Stellantis. Unlike Europe, however, there should be no manual version for Brazil.

Interior with a Peugeot touch

Speaking of PSA side, the sight reveals that the internal layout is very similar to that of the Peugeot 208, but with some Honda Civic touches. The buttons for the air conditioning control and the multimedia center are in a horizontal section at the bottom of the panel. The screen is hung and quite high, while the starter button is tilted: all in exactly the same position as the Peugeot.

Unlike the cousin, though, there’s no instrument panel above the steering wheel. In the mini Renegade the layout is standard, but the steering wheel is more similar to the Wrangler and Gladiator than to the Brazilian compact SUV. There is electronic parking brake. But the highlight is the Honda Civic air vents, all integrated and parallel to a large opening that serves as an object holder.

