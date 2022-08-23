Ministry of Health launches campaign on monkeypox

With the concept of Smallpox of the Monkeys: Get Well with the Right Information, the Ministry of Health launched, this Monday (22), in Brasília, the National Campaign for the Prevention of the disease. The idea is to make the population aware of transmission, contagion, symptoms and prevention, in addition to providing guidance on what to do in suspected cases of monkeypox.

Numbers

Worldwide, there have been more than 41,500 cases of the disease. In Brazil, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, on August 21, there are 3,788 confirmed cases. The campaign warns that the main form of prevention is to avoid contact with infected people or contaminated objects, such as cups, cutlery, sheets and towels.

Another point highlighted by health authorities is that the incubation phase of the virus can be from five to 21 days. Transmission is possible during this period. Among the recorded cases, contagion occurs, especially through physical skin-to-skin contact with lesions or body fluids. In infected people, fever, rash, swollen glands (bubbles), body pain, exhaustion, and chills are the most common symptoms.

Treatment

During the launch of the campaign, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, highlighted that the fact that there is no specific treatment for the disease does not mean that it has no treatment. According to Queiroga, symptoms such as pain can be alleviated with specific measures.

The Minister of Health made a point of talking about the difference between monkeypox and covid-19. “The lethality of this disease is low. The virus is different. The covid-19 virus is the RNA virus. Therefore, it is the virus that mutates more frequently, whereas the DNA virus [da varíola dos macacos] has a lower potential to have mutations, which deceives even vaccines that are developed with sophisticated technologies”, he explained.

vaccines

Last month, the Ministry of Health began negotiations with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the WHO for the purchase of 50,000 doses of the vaccine against the disease. “It is necessary that there is a contract to be signed by the Ministry of Health with PAHO, to make this very clear, so that we have a delivery forecast for these vaccines. It was expected to be delivered at the end of August. To Socorro [Gross, representante da Opas] informed me that it would be in early September. There would be two shipments, there are three now. There is a shortage of this input worldwide”, explained Queiroga.

Last Friday (19), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the exceptional importation of medicines and vaccines that are not registered in Brazil. The first of three shipments is expected to arrive in early September. About these immunizers, Marcelo Queiroga explained that as complete immunization requires two doses, they will be enough to vaccinate 25,000 people. The first to receive the vaccine will be health professionals who work directly with the virus.

antiviral

As with vaccines, as there is no antiviral agent in the country in Brazil, the Ministry of Health also asked PAHO to purchase 10 doses of tecovirimat for immediate treatment, and another 50 units for severe cases. The department also negotiates the transport of 12 more units donated by the producer laboratory, and the purchase of another 504 doses.

TSE

The launch of the campaign today takes place after Minister Edson Fachin, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), authorizes the broadcasting of publicity pieces by the federal government on the subject until August 30th. The Brazilian electoral legislation prohibits any institutional advertising that could configure the abusive use of the public machine to promote government officials during the three months before the elections, therefore, it needed to be analyzed by the Electoral Justice. In his decision, Fachin stressed that publicizing the campaign is in the public interest. Also according to the decision, all campaign material must be published on a specific page about monkeypox.

Still with the aim of clarifying the population about the disease, Queiroga said that he awaits new authorization from the TSE, this time, to record a speech on a TV radio chain with technical information about monkeypox to clarify the population.