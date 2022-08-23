Model spent R$ 61 million on cocaine: “My biggest regret”







British model Sophie Anderton, 45, revealed that she spent £10 million to support her cocaine addiction. Sophie became famous for being chosen as the poster girl for Gossard, a British lingerie brand.

In an interview with Daily Star, the model said that she became addicted at the height of her career, in the 1990s, after being introduced to drugs by members of the industry. The rationale: the drugs would help keep the body thin.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. Someone offered it to me and said it would keep me thin, so I used it,” said Sophie, who spent an average of R$2,500 a day on alcohol and drugs.





Sophie Anderton rose to fame in the 1990s by starring in UK lingerie brand advertising campaigns. Photo: Playback/Instagram

Currently Sophie is sober and living a healthier lifestyle. About her past, she vents: “My advice to any young star is please don’t get involved with drugs – my biggest regret in life was taking that first line of cocaine.”