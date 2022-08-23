Mold problem at home leaves 37-year-old woman with dementia

In addition to having gained weight and stopped working, the Australian forgot who she was. She was even diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

It is well known that the conditions we live in can determine our state of health. However, sometimes enemies are not always visible, as was the case with Amie Skilton. The 42-year-old Aussie has revealed how a secret mold infestation at her Sydney home led to her being diagnosed with dementia and even forgetting her own name.

The steady rain that has plagued Australia’s east coast for the past 18 months means that many residents are now keenly aware of how quickly mold takes hold in the home — and how difficult it can be to get rid of.

While most people know that mold is harmful to health, it’s hard to know how much impact it can have until you experience it in the first person. Amie Skilton is one of the 25 percent of the Australian population that has a genetic vulnerability to mold toxins, meaning that exposure to these microorganisms triggers a massive inflammatory response in the body that can lead to serious organ damage.

In 2016, when she was 37, the Australian moved into the apartment with her now-husband. According to her account, she at the time was a “perfectly healthy” person, who ran nine kilometers “for fun”.

What she and her partner didn’t know was that the waterproofing in the shower had been damaged during a recent renovation, and as a result, water was accumulating under the rug. After a while of moving into the new house she started to feel sick, with lots of allergies. Then she noticed a great weight gain, about 10 kilos in a few months, which came together with extreme tiredness. Over time, her mental stability deteriorated.

Forgot how he dressed and who he was

He began by having difficulties concentrating and working. Concerned, she consulted a neurologist who diagnosed her with Alzheimer’s type three, also known as Alzheimer’s by inhalation. As the illness progressed, simple things like leaving the house became a chore because she couldn’t remember where her keys were, or her cell phone.

“Some days I couldn’t figure out how to dress. I would look at the outfit and get very confused about how to wear it”, she revealed to an Australian newspaper, quoted here by “The New York Post”. But the scariest thing, according to the Australian, was not remembering her own name.

It took several months before the real root of the problem was diagnosed. All the exams I took were inconclusive. But one day, after seeing a post about the mold gene, Amie Skilton asked a plumber to check the pipes at her house. They didn’t find anything. But that didn’t rest her. She called a biology expert and they discovered the mold. “When we took the mattress cover off, it was green, we were sleeping under the mold, literally.”

Once I got the results of all those tests, it became “100 percent clear that not only was the place leaky and moldy, but my immune system had reacted the way we know my genetics would dictate in the face of mold.” ”.

Five years and a house move later, Skilton’s symptoms reversed. Her brain function has returned to normal, she has her energy back and is no longer experiencing any of the horrible symptoms she was experiencing.