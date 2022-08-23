Monkeypox: Goiás has 160 confirmed cases and reaches a state of public health emergency | Goiás

Goiás has 160 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to information released in a bulletin by the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO) this Monday (22). With the advancement of the disease, the ministry released a contingency plan informing that the state has reached a public health emergency.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In the document, published on Friday (19), SES-GO divided the disease situation into three levels. The secretariat described that the level to be considered in Goiás, currently, is level III – public health emergency. See the definitions for each level:

Level I – Alert: corresponds to a situation in which the risk of introducing the disease is high and there are no suspected cases.

corresponds to a situation in which the risk of introducing the disease is high and there are no suspected cases. Level II – Imminent Danger : detection of a suspected case of monkeypox and/or a confirmed case with allochthonous transmission (imported), with no record of secondary cases (contacts).

: detection of a suspected case of monkeypox and/or a confirmed case with allochthonous transmission (imported), with no record of secondary cases (contacts). Level III – Public Health Emergency: situation where there is confirmation of local transmission.

According to the superintendent of health surveillance at SES-GO, Flúvia Amorim, level III occurs when there is confirmation of community transmission.

“It’s a high alert level, we need professionals to understand the importance of notification, for people to know what the symptoms are so they can seek medical attention and we can control the spread of the disease as much as possible”, he said.

monkey pox : Goiás confirms first cases in women

: Goiás confirms first cases in women The first two cases of monkeypox in Goiás are from Aparecida de Goiânia

Also according to the superintendent, despite the situation, the contingency plan does not have coping measures that generate administrative or economic impact on the population, as in the case of Covid.

“Technically speaking, it does not mean that there is a decree, as we saw with Covid. Unlike Covid, we are not having much hospitalization with monkeypox [varíola dos macacos]. But it is a high alert level because we need to try to contain the transmission,” she explained.

1 of 2 Skin rashes are typical in cases of monkeypox — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Skin rashes are typical in cases of monkeypox — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The purpose of the contingency plan is to establish guidelines for coping with the disease, in order to minimize its impacts on the life and health of the population of Goiás.

The document defines rules and standards that health professionals need to follow to attend to suspected cases of the disease, as well as informing how to monitor who is sick and who has had contact with the infected person.

According to the SES, epidemiological surveillance teams and public and private health units should be attentive to cases of people with symptoms that meet criteria for the disease to immediately collect the sample and request an examination.

Monkeypox in Goiás

The first two cases of the disease were confirmed on July 11 in residents of Aparecida de Goiânia. Since then, the numbers have shown growth in the state.

This Monday, Goiás has 160 confirmed cases of monkeypox, 297 suspected and 10 probable. Among the confirmed cases, 157 are men and only three are women. Patients are between 9 and 64 years old.

Goiânia is the city with the highest number of monkeypox cases, with 123 people with the disease. Aparecida de Goiânia is the second city with the most patients, with 15 confirmations.

In the previous bulletin, released last Friday, Goiás had 143 confirmed cases of the disease, 294 suspected and 9 probable.

2 of 2 Monkeypox cases have been identified in 75 countries, including Brazil — Photo: Getty Images Monkeypox cases have been identified in 75 countries, including Brazil — Photo: Getty Images

Symptoms of Monkeypox

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.