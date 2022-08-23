Monkeypox survives on surfaces for up to 30 days, says CDC study

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows new evidence that the virus that causes monkeypox (monkeypox) can remain on surfaces touched by patients for up to 30 days after contact. It was not clear, however, whether other people can be infected by this route.

The CDC report, published last Friday (19/8), was made from the analysis of samples collected from 30 items from a house in the US state of Utah, where two people infected with monkeypox and other family members lived. who remained with negative tests.

Patients A and B, as they were called, had small lesions and mild symptoms. The other residents cleaned and disinfected part of the house during the period when the two were sick.

Still, traces of the virus were found on 21 of the items, classified as porous, such as clothing and furniture; and non-porous, such as switches and doorknobs. However, none of the surfaces contained active virus.

“Smallpox virus DNA was detected on many objects and surfaces sampled, indicating that some level of contamination occurred in the home environment,” the CDC statement said.

The main mode of transmission of smallpox from monkeys is close contact with wound secretions. The new evidence suggests that the virus could not survive long enough to infect someone through non-organic surfaces and that regular cleaning practices are enough to maintain a safe environment.

“Cleaning and disinfection practices during this period may have limited the level of contamination within the home,” officials wrote.

