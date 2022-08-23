Moraes determines searches of businessmen’s addresses for alleged coup messages | Policy

The warrants are carried out this Tuesday (23) in five states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará.
In addition to the searches, Alexandre de Moraes also determined:
- blocking of businessmen’s bank accounts;
- blocking of entrepreneurs’ accounts on social networks;
- taking depositions;
- breach of bank secrecy.
Messages revealed by the website “Metrópoles” show that businessmen who support President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, have started to defend a coup d’état if former President Lula (PT), also a candidate for the Presidency, wins the October elections. .
A Datafolha poll released last week showed Bolsonaro in second place, with 32% of voting intentions, while Lula appears in first, with 47% of intentions.
The targets of this Tuesday’s operation are:
- Afrânio Barreira Filho;
- Ivan Wrobel;
- Jose Isaac Peres;
- Jose Kory;
- Luciano Hang;
- Luiz André Tissot;
- Marco Aurélio Raymundo;
- Meyer Joseph Nigri
GloboNews was trying to contact the defense of all these businessmen until the last update of this report.
Andréia Sadi’s columnist had already informed that a group of lawyers and entities presented a request to the STF for businessmen to be investigated in the inquiry that investigates the performance of digital militias against democracy and institutions (see in the video below).
