Moraes, from the STF, extends investigation that investigates disobedience by Daniel Silveira

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes extended this Monday, for 60 days, a court investigation that investigates a possible crime of disobedience to the judicial decision of Deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) related to the non-use of the electronic anklet. . At the time, the parliamentarian even went into hiding in the Chamber of Deputies to not comply with the decision.

Moraes responded to a request made by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo. This is the second time the survey has been extended.

In a manifestation sent to the STF, the deputy PGR requested that the Federal Police report all acts of the federal deputy that constitute non-compliance with judicial determinations, such as the occasion in which he refused to install an electronic ankle bracelet, for example. He only showed up to receive the equipment after the Court ordered the blocking of his bank accounts.

In the assessment of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), to deepen the investigation, it is necessary to produce a report with all acts of disrespect for precautionary measures, which are restrictions imposed by the Judiciary in the course of the process.

The PGR also requested that the PF discriminate which acts took place before and after the presidential pardon that benefited the deputy. In April, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted a pardon that freed Silveira from being sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison, imposed by the STF, for threats and incitement to violence against court ministers.

“Verifying the need to gather other elements necessary for the conclusion of the investigations, through the necessary steps to elucidate the facts, I GRANT the request of the Attorney General’s Office, and DETERMINE the forwarding of the case to the Federal Police, for the preparation of a detailed report on of all violations of the precautionary measures practiced by DANIEL LÚCIO DA SILVEIRA”, said the minister in this Monday’s dispatch.

The object of this investigation is different from another opened against Silveira to investigate alleged failures and non-compliance with his electronic anklet device. In that, the PGR requested a report from the PF on which anklet failures occurred on voting days in the Chamber of Deputies.

Silveira is a candidate for the Senate for the PTB of Rio de Janeiro, but the Public Ministry requested the impeachment of his candidacy on the grounds that the conviction imposed by the Federal Supreme Court made him ineligible, a version that the defense disputes.