Moraes meets with the Minister of Defense and the Director General of the PF this Tuesday – Notícias

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, will meet this Tuesday (23) with the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira; the director general of the Federal Police, Marcio Oliveira; and the director of Investigation and Combat to Organized Crime of the PF, Caio Pelim.

The meeting with the Defense Minister is scheduled for 3:30 pm, at the TSE presidency’s office. At the same place, an hour later, Moraes receives the other two PF managers. Details of the content of the meetings were not disclosed. At 7 pm, Moraes participates in an ordinary session at the Electoral Court.































This Monday (22), Moraes met with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). At the meeting, the parliamentarian stated that the result of this year’s elections will be respected by all parties and candidates and defended the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines.

“There is no type of fact that can discredit or delegitimize this method. There is no basis that demonstrates just cause in the questioning made to the electoral system. I want to express our unrestricted trust in the Electoral Justice, trust in electronic voting machines. more to be done or not, it is up to the Electoral Justice and the Superior Electoral Court to decide”, said Pacheco after the meeting.

Alexandre de Moraes took office as president of the TSE last Tuesday (16), at an event that brought together former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the current head of the national executive, Jair Bolsonaro. Both are vying for the main seat at the Planalto Palace in this year’s elections.