Moraes orders PF to identify members of message group used by man who threatened Lula and STF ministers | Policy

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered this Monday (22) that the Federal Police identify the members and analyze the messages of a Telegram group entitled “STF rat hunters”.

In the group would be the influencer Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, arrested in July after making threats to STF ministers and politicians such as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In one of the videos that led to the arrest, Ivan Rejane said that Lula should walk safely because he would “hunt” the former president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) and deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ).

In the same recording, the extremist says that he will “mainly hunt” STF ministers and mentions the names of Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Luiz Edson Fachin, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber.

In August, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered Rejane’s preventive detention. The Federal Police pointed out in its final report that he “acted consciously and voluntarily to try to abolish the Democratic Rule of Law”. Then, the PGR asked to deepen the investigations.

Alexandre de Moraes orders preventive detention of man who threatened STF ministers and former president Lula

Moraes’ decision rendered on Monday (22) complied with the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The minister gave the PF 15 days to investigate further.

According to the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, it is necessary to identify the 159 participants of a group made up by Ivan Rejane so that it can be concluded whether there is a criminal association in the case, as defended by the Federal Police in the final report of the investigation. .

“Effectively, the diligence required by Parquet [MP] is essential to confirm the criminal hypothesis raised by the Federal Police and which initially led to the decree of temporary arrest of the investigated, later converted into preventive detention”, said Moraes.