Moraes requests identification of members of the ‘Rat Hunters of the STF’ group on Telegram

Request made to the Federal Police by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court aims to analyze the profile of users and messages sent with threats to magistrates

the minister Alexandre de Moraesof Federal Court of Justice (STF), requested the Federal Police (PF) that the agency carry out the identification of the participants of a group on the Telegram application called ‘Caçadors de Ratos do STF’. The determination gives a period of 15 days for the profiles of the 159 members to be mapped, as well as their messages sent and the content of the publications. In the order signed by the magistrate, which the reporting team of the Young pan had access, Moraes argued that “In light of the foregoing, I welcome the manifestation of the Attorney General’s Office and I DETERMINE that the case file be forwarded to the Federal Police Delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor so that, within 15 (fifteen) days, he can carry out an analysis of the case. content of messages exchanged and identify all members of the group on the Telegram ‘Rathunters of the STF’”. The request for the group’s members to be identified comes from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). One of the participants in the group is Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, arrested on July 22 by Moraes’ determination for spreading threats to court ministers and left-wing politicians.