More than six tons of shrimp are seized in the interior of Ceará

A load with 6.2 tons of freshwater shrimp was seized by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in Ipaumirim, a municipality 437 km from Fortaleza. The occurrence was recorded on the night of this Sunday, 21. The driver of the vehicle, who did not present tax documentation, reported that he was traveling from Jaguaribara, in Ceará, to Salvador, capital of Bahia.

The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz Atego truck, was intercepted by federal highway police around 8 pm, at kilometer 420 of BR-116. According to the corporation, when asked about the cargo and the invoice, the driver did not know how to respond.

According to the PRF press office, according to tax legislation, drivers who travel with heavy loads must carry the Auxiliary Document of the Electronic Invoice (DANF-e), in addition to other documents related to transport and description of the load. Traveling without DANF-e already constitutes a tax infraction.

In the cargo compartment of the truck, 522 boxes containing freshwater shrimp were found, weighing a total of 6,264 kilograms. The Ceará Finance Department (SEFAZ-CE) issued a notice of infraction, with a fine of R$ 20,295.36.

