Morgan Stanley Says Crypto Market Tight Has Ended

Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the market value of these coins, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto sector, has stopped falling, Morgan Stanley said in a report released Friday. Even so, the investment bank wrote, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt.

Last week was the first time since April that the market value of stablecoins, cryptocurrencies paired with assets such as gold or national currencies, has not dropped on a monthly basis, according to the document. While it is still 20% below its peak, this could be a sign that “extreme institutional deleveraging” appears to have stalled for the time being.

With central banks continuing to tighten monetary policy, there is not much demand for loans to finance cryptocurrency investments, the bank said, noting that lending on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms has dropped by 70% this year.

DeFi is a generic term used for lending, trading and other financial activities carried out on a blockchain without the use of traditional intermediaries.

Morgan Stanley reported that it will be difficult for this crypto cycle to bottom out without “increased fiat leverage or increased crypto leverage.” Demand for leverage in the crypto industry remains subdued, and as Ethereum (ETH) rises, margin calls (when the collateral value drops below a certain threshold agreed in advance with the lender) to cryptocurrency borrowers have stopped. , said the note.

The bank cited that stablecoin Tether (USDT) redemptions have stopped and its issuance has grown in the last week, increasing by $1.7 billion in 10 days.

On the other hand, the market cap of USD Coin (USDC), the second largest stablecoin, has dropped by $2.6 billion since early July. “The decline in USDC’s market value began before the regulatory change and appears similar to the decline seen earlier in the year between March and May,” the bank said.

