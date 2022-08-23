Most of the 5G antennas in Palmas are positioned in the central region; see neighborhoods with coverage | Tocantins

The 5G signal was officially activated this Monday (22) in Palmas, but the service is not yet accessible to all residents. Most of the antennas are in the central region of the city. In practice, the signal should only reach some neighborhoods.

A balance made by Anatel shows that initially there are 20 5G antennas installed in Palmas. Most are concentrated in neighborhoods in the central region, close to Avenida JK and Palácio Araguaia.

There are also antennas in blocks of the southern master plan and on the edge of Palmas, near Praia da Graciosa. In the region of Taquaralto and Aurenys, in the south of the city, there is only one antenna installed.

Among the neighborhoods covered in the central region are 103 South, 104 South, 104 North, 108 South and 110 North. Coverage should reach these blocks and nearby locations.

It is possible to consult the locations with 5G coverage in the agency’s system (in this link). To locate the stations, choose the state and apply the frequency filter between 3550 MHz and 3550 MHz.

2 of 2 Points where there are 5G antennas in Palmas — Photo: Anatel/Reproduction Points where there are 5G antennas in Palmas — Photo: Anatel/Reproduction

According to Anatel, the auction notice determined operators to install one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants by September 29. But this obligation, for the capitals, gradually grows until it reaches the proportion of one station for every 10,000 inhabitants on July 31, 2025.

“Each provider, depending on demand and its business model, can install a number of stations greater than the minimum required by Anatel”, explained the agency.

Another detail is that not all cell phones are compatible with 5G technology. In July this year, Anatel approved 70 models that can be sold with the technology.

Parabolic will be impacted

The new signal may interfere with the Open TV signal. Those who use certain types of satellite dish will need to adapt the equipment, since the TV image will be unstable, with drizzle or even low quality.

The switch will be to conventional dishes that operate on the same frequency as the new technology. So, you need to vacate the lane to activate 5G.

Residents who have a Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) may request a free kit to adapt the antennas.