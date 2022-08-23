Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes with Snapdragon 888+ and 8GB of RAM – All in Technology

Motorola is getting ready to make three new smartphones official on the 8th of September, including the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. Rumors point out that it will actually be a rescheduled version of the Moto Edde S30 Pro released in China. And now, the device has just landed on Geekbench confirming some internal details.

According to the benchmark platform, the Edge 30 Fusion is equipped with a Snapdragon 888+ processor and 8GB of RAM. This is in line with information listed on certification websites such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), TUV Certification, and the FCC. In addition, the device will come out of the box with the Android 12 system.

About the results, Edge 30 Fusion achieved 1152 points in the single-core test and 3444 in the multi-core test. Certainly, it is really a rescheduled variant of the device launched in China a few days ago.

For those who don’t know, the Motorola Edge S30 Pro is built around a 6.55″ FHD+ OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Under the hood, it features the powerful Snapdragon 888+ chip combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In addition, it comes equipped with a triple 50MP camera and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

