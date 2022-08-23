Mourning! Dear actress who played successful roles on TV passes away

Actress was loved by her characters on TV

Died this past Sunday (21), a beloved actress who was part of the cast of the program Chespiritoin Roberto Gomez Bolanos. The actress is about Anabel Gutierrezshe was 89 years old and her death became public through the program’s official profile on a social network, leaving fans very shaken.

Anabel Gutiérrez played the character Doña Espotaverderona and was also known as Dona Agrimaldolina. According to what was brought to the public, the death of the actress took place in Puebla de Zaragoza. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Through a statement, the program’s staff mourned Anabel’s death: “May she rest in peace”, reads part of the note of condolence. In the program, which has many fans around the world, the actress gave life to Chimoltrúfia’s mother (Florinda Meza) – who in Chaves gave life to Dona Florinda.

The character had some characteristics of her daughter, such as the wrong way of dressing and speaking. The actress was one of the veterans of Mexican films and made several productions in national cinema. Among Anabel Gutiérrez’s most remembered works are: Muchachas de Uniform, first shown in 1951, Rostros Olvidados, from 1952, and Escuela de Vagabundos, from 1954.

Those who followed the work of the actress were shaken by her death, mourning her departure and publishing messages of condolences to her family. The information about the wake and burial was not made public in the communiqué of the Chespirito program.

