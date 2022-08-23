Movie that just arrived on Netflix is ​​so disgusting and scary that it will make you laugh to be able to bear it

Recognizing ourselves susceptible to all kinds of emotions, good and bad – especially the bad ones – is not only necessary but one of the fundamental conditions for the preservation of life. The more experienced we become, thanks to the many weathers that our journey in the world puts us, we discover in the depths of our soul feelings that we never imagined were possible, presented in the form of lighting in front of scenarios that were hitherto considered improbable. We abandoned the paths that we thought were the most adequate in terms of reaching our goals, small or large, in order to set out on roads full of bumpy, tortuous stretches, which someone knows for what purpose, only to be forced by the weight of circumstances to return to where we left off, broken, exhausted, humiliated. Changes are almost always a source of fear, a father devoted to much of what is no good in a man, to the emotional waste that paralyzes him and makes him sick. Fear is the father of death, and it has the power to draw this beloved daughter of yours closer to us when she feels she is in charge.

A gigantic, slimy, disgusting worm arrives from another dimension to terrorize the peaceful residents of a small town lost on the map, increasingly worried about the siege inflicted on its orderly people and something lost in time. No one feels the slightest need to change, allying this dangerous evidence with the argument that the man who does not master his will becomes a slave to them and to himself. Master of terror, James Gunn elevates to the maximum power of refinement the feeling of panic in the face of unknown creatures and situations, perhaps the greatest fear of the human race, this particularly weak species, cornered, in panic in the face of everything it cannot subdue, without margin for other alternatives, starting from your own fears. Man makes use of organized and methodical philosophical thinking in order to give life an idea that everything converges to the same end, that is, to extract the necessary courage to continue standing in the world, from interacting with others and, of course, , of how we process this information in the light of our own vision of what it is to live.

“Crawling Beings” (2006) is a unique film. Few times in the history of cinema has it been possible to combine reflection on the most fundamental subjects for the humblest of individuals with an eminently nonsense perspective, and which, by speaking with such propriety about an infinity of themes, softens its fictional, ridiculous character. , farce because widely understood by everyone. Gunn’s script is very hermetic, difficult to apply, given precisely its nature of delirium, conjecture, aesthetic and rhetorical experimentation of unsophisticated resources from an intellectual point of view, but very vivid in provocative constructions, which challenge the viewer. , demanding an adequate repertoire to absorb the subtleties of Gunn’s text, nothing obvious, flowing, full of tropes that feed back, advancing and retreating throughout the narrative.

The pantagruelic larva around which the film’s axis turns appears with the fall of a meteorite and ends up in the bowels of Grant Grant, the millionaire played by Michael Rooker. In fact, the monster’s entry into the scene serves much more as a backdrop for Gunn to develop the conflict that looms as Elizabeth Banks’ Starla also appears. A survivor of a miserable childhood that made an already unconventional family very unhappy, Starla, married to Grant, maintains her serenity despite her husband metamorphosing into an aberration that, in itself, justifies the deepening of the grotesque, almost eschatological terror. The director closes the central dramatic arc of the plot with the figure of Bill Pardy, Nathan Fillion’s blatant and blatant sheriff.

Gunn hones the talent he employs sparingly in works like “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), proving to be a filmmaker like few others when it comes to merging seemingly unconnected genres. This is the soul of “Crawling Beings”, a horror story with elements of a hauntingly uncomfortable reality.

Movie: Creeping Beings

Direction: James Gunn

Year: 2006

Genres: Science Fiction/Horror/Comedy

Note: 8/10