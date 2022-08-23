NASA Shares Black Hole Sound; listen up







You can already hear the “sound” of the black hole in the Perseus cluster of galaxies photo: NASA

Chances are, if you start screaming in space, you won’t be able to hear it because sound doesn’t travel in a vacuum. But when it comes to a supermassive black hole, formed at the center of a galaxy cluster, listening to it becomes a possibility with the right tools. This is how NASA managed to capture and share what would be the sound of a black hole this Sunday (21).

The US space agency explained on its Twitter that even though space is mostly made of vacuum, a black hole is made of so much gas that it is possible to hear the real sound of it.

The galaxy cluster in question is that of Perseus, which is 200 million light-years away from Earth. The data collected comes from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. You can listen on the tweet below:

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up current sound. Here it’s amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

Not the first black hole ever heard

While it sounds quite sinister, like a horror movie soundtrack, other black holes have made softer sounds. There was, for example, the one that is about 54 million light-years away, at the center of the Messier 87 Galaxy, or M87. Listen:

To arrive at this audio track, data from several telescopes were used: the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. With them, NASA mapped the wavelengths to a series of audible tones and arrived at the result above.

Even before that, other sounds had also been demonstrated by the agency, from distant galaxies and even from Mars. The first of them was captured in 2003, also in Perseus. At the time, however, it was reported that the noise was at a frequency below that captured by human hearing.

In May of this year, the 2003 sound was made audible for the first time at the Chandra Observatory as part of NASA’s Learning Universe program. At the time, the agency explained: “Astronomers found that the pressure waves sent by the black hole caused ripples in the hot gas of the black hole, which can be translated into a note that humans cannot hear, about 57 octaves below middle C.” (i.e. below the fourth key “C” from left to right, on an 88-key piano).

NASA has rescaled the sound data to 57 and 58 octaves above its true pitch to make it audible to us. Another way of saying this is that they are being heard at a frequency 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than the original. Now, in addition to being able to see black holes, we can also hear them.