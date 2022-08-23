Neto talks about favoring Flamengo and questions unmarked penalty for Palmeiras

Neto harshly criticized the video referee of the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo, for the Brasileirão. During this Monday’s “Donos da Bola”, the former player contested the non-marking of a possible penalty by the red-black midfielder Arturo Vidal on defender Gustavo Gómez, from Palmeiras.

+ See the best memes of the tie between Palmeiras and Flamengo

– They took the title from Palmeiras. The penalty that Vidal didn’t give on Gustavo Gómez is a disgrace. Vidal lets goleirão Santos go free while he makes the mistake, with intention. Penalty that this garbage, this VAR bastard, who only helps others (clubs) didn’t give. I don’t know if I was going to convert the penalty, but it was a great penalty. It’s all for Flamengo – said Neto.

+ Playful? Benja criticizes Luís Roberto’s comment about Marinho

In the final minutes of the 1-1 draw between Palmeiras and Flamengo, Gustavo Gómez complained of a penalty during a ball dispute with Vidal, the defender says he felt the contact and, therefore, fell in the bid. The referee did not signal anything.

+ Gustavo Gómez talks about possible penalty in favor of Palmeiras against Flamengo: ‘I felt the contact’

With an alternative team at Allianz Parque, Flamengo drew with leader Palmeiras, in a match valid for the twenty-third round of the Brazilian Championship. Now, Rubro-Negro faces the first game of the decision for the spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil against São Paulo, on Wednesday, at 21:30, in Morumbi.