New Citroën C3 will be launched on August 30

The New Citroën C3 will be officially launched on August 30, in a live stream on Citroën’s YouTube channel.

The compact hatchback with SUV footprint will have its place in the national market, probably as early as September, with the dealership network served with stocks from Porto Real-RJ.

Focusing on visual customization with a varied color palette and two-tone paint, the New C3 will also focus on connectivity, with multimedia with a 10-inch screen and wireless projection for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

With a trunk of 315 liters, the New Citroën C3 will be less than 4.00 m long, with adequate internal space (hopefully) and a balanced set of engine, gearbox, steering, suspension and brakes.

The New Citroën C3, according to Citroën, will have “different options for versions, engines and gearboxes”, indicating at least two engines, which will probably be the Firefly 1.0, Firefly 1.3 and/or EC5M 1.6 16V.

If they are all, which seems hard to believe at the moment, the New C3 would also have three transmission options, with manual, CVT and six-speed automatic.

In any case, the proposal of the New Citroën C3 is to be an entry-level product and inferior in proposal to the old one, more premium in this aspect.

Thus, the 1.0 6V engine with 71 horsepower on gasoline and 75 horsepower on ethanol, with 10.4 kgfm in the first and 10.9 kgfm in the second, should be the ball of the day in the double chevron hatch.

The 1.6 ex-PSA with 115 horsepower on gasoline and 118 horsepower on alcohol, with 15.4 and 15.5 kgfm, respectively, would maintain the brand’s identity, as was done in the 208, although more to guarantee the production of this engine in the Argentina.

Even ideal for the Citroën C3 in its new mission would be the 1.3 with CVT, in a more frugal package and at a more competitive price. Now, we have to wait for the launch and, mainly, for the prices.