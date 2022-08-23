New disease, ‘Tomato Flu’, spreads among children in India

In India, doctors report about 100 cases of a new disease, dubbed “tomato flu” or “tomato fever”. So far, the infection appears to affect children aged 9 and under and is not seriously life-threatening to patients. More investigations are still needed to assess its cause and possible complications.





Published in scientific journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, a study observed the consequences of the first 108 cases of the disease, diagnosed in Indian children. The research was led by scientists from Lok Jagruti University in India and Victoria University in Australia.







“Tomato flu got its name from the eruption of red, painful blisters all over the body, which gradually enlarge,” the researchers explain. In addition, they compare these rashes to a tomato. “These blisters resemble those seen with monkeypox virus in young individuals,” they add.

In the brief history of tomato flu, the first case was officially confirmed on 6 May in the Indian state of Kerala. “The rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is not considered life-threatening. However, given the dire experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks,” the study authors state.

What is the cause of tomato flu?

For now, researchers still do not know what causes the disease. In fact, there is a possibility that the condition known as tomato flu is just the sequel and complications of other diseases. For example, “tomato flu may be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue in children, rather than a viral infection,” the study authors suggest.

“The virus could also be a new variant of the viral hand-foot-and-mouth disease”, they ponder. This is caused by the Coxsackie virus of the enterovirus family and usually affects immunosuppressed children or adults especially.

At the moment, it is already known that the symptoms are not related to covid. “Although the tomato flu virus has symptoms similar to those of covid-19 (both are initially associated with fever, fatigue and body aches, and some covid-19 patients also report a rash), the virus is not related to SARS-CoV-2”, they say.

Among the symptoms already observed in patients with tomato flu, the researchers highlight:

Red rashes on the skin, resembling a tomato;

High fever;

Joint pain;

Fatigue;

nausea;

vomiting;

Diarrhea;

Body pain.

What is the best treatment for tomato flu?

There are still no specific treatments for the control of tomato flu. Thus, the main form of medical intervention is the use of drugs that relieve patients’ symptoms, as with the flu and also with dengue.

This is the case with “paracetamol supportive therapy for fever and body pain”, the researchers guide. In addition, it is recommended that children drink plenty of water and rest, avoiding the risks of dehydration.

“Similar to other types of flu, tomato flu is very contagious. Therefore, it is mandatory to follow the careful isolation of confirmed or suspected cases and other precautionary measures to avoid the outbreak”, guide the researchers.

Despite the risks, “tomato flu is a self-limiting disease,” the study authors add. In other words, the patient will heal naturally as long as they are well hydrated and nourished.

Source: The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

