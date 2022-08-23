New drug in development is able to fight more than 300 resistant bacteria – News









Scientists have advanced in the development of a possible antibiotic that could be a milestone in the fight against bacteria resistant to the treatments available today.

Researchers at the American Chemical Society (ACS) have created a molecule called fabimycin, which has been shown to be able – in early studies – to treat aggressive infections caused by more than 300 bacteria resistant to various antibiotics.

These bacteria, known as Gram-negative, according to the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), can cause pneumonia, urinary tract and bloodstream infections, for example.

Diseases are difficult to treat due to the bacteria’s strong defense system, such as the tough cell walls that keep most antibiotics “out”.

In addition, the treatments available against these bacteria are not specific and end up eliminating the so-called good bacteria, which can cause imbalances in the intestinal flora of patients.

“Drug-resistant bacteria pose perhaps the biggest threat to global health security,” warned infectious disease expert and president of the University of California at Irvine, Oladele Ogunseitan, to Healthline.

The promising new drug was combined with a molecule capable of infiltrating the defenses of resistant bacteria and treating infections, as well as keeping the microbes that do not bring harm to the individual.











In tests on mice with pneumonia or urinary tract infection (at baseline or low levels) fabimycin performed as well or even better than the antibiotics already used at similar doses. Therefore, treatment can be effective against persistent infections.

“Fabimycin demonstrates activity in several mouse models of infection caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including a challenging model of urinary tract infection,” the scientists note in the article, published in the scientific journal ACS Central Science.

For them, “the drug has translational promise (which aims to expedite testing in humans), and its discovery provides additional evidence that antibiotics can be systematically modified to accumulate in Gram-negative bacteria and kill these troublesome pathogens.”

The infectious disease expert also added to Healthline that “research to discover new effective antibiotics has been overdue for many years, so this study is a big step in the right direction.”



