New film has first images released

The fun script and dynamic direction of Rian Johnson caused Between Knives and Secrets become a contemporary classic. Its success made the Netflix decided to invest in the universe of the detective played by Daniel Craig and commissioned a sequel. With a date set to arrive at the streaming in day December 23, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets in free translation) promises to gather a strong cast.

Once again in the detective’s shoes Benoit BlandDaniel Craig will now need to travel to Greece to unravel a new and mysterious crime.

See below the first official images of the film released by Netflix:

According to the director, the new title is a reference to Blanc’s personality, but also a tribute to the music of the Beatles in 1968.

“I’m always looking for something fun that Blanc can grab as an over-the-top metaphor and beat him to death.”he says.

Johnson also said that the process of choosing to name the project was simple as “pick up iPhone and search the music library”:

“All this is evident from the beginning. Then came the idea of ​​the glass, something that is clear. I will be very honest. I literally took my iPhone and searched the music library for one with the word ‘glass’. There must be some good songs with glass. I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is he a glass man?’ And the first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, was ‘Glass Onion’.”

In addition to Daniel Craig, the film still has in the cast Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

before reaching Netflix, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere in selected theaters, but no date has been announced yet.

After the season in theaters, the feature will arrive globally on streaming on the day December 23.

