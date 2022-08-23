New Honda HR-V 1.5 2023: impressions when driving

The 2023 Honda HR-V has arrived and now we can ride the Japanese brand’s new compact SUV for the domestic market, which hits the market in four versions with prices starting at R$142,500.

The New HR-V arrives in two stages, with the first starting with the EX and EXL versions, which have a 1.5-liter aspirated engine and delivering up to 126 horsepower, with the Advance and Touring versions with a 1.5-liter Turbo engine up to 177 horsepower.

With the more expensive versions arriving in October, Honda has started selling the New HR-V in the access versions, which offer the ADAS package known as Honda Sensing, which the brand insists on adding to the option names.

Having interesting content, the EXL version is well equipped, being the best option in price compared to the EX, while the Touring seems more appreciable than the Advance.

Manufactured in Itirapina, in the interior of São Paulo, the New HR-V is built on a new platform with more actions of greater resistance, as well as a recalibrated suspension to offer more comfort and stability.

Practically the same size as the previous one, measuring 4.33 m in length with 2.61 m of wheelbase, the New HR-V lost more than 80 liters in the trunk, which fell from 437 liters of the previous one to 354 liters .

Honda HR-V 2023 – prices

HR-V EX Honda SENSING: BRL 142,500

HR-V EXL Honda SENSING: BRL 149,900

HR-V Advance: BRL 176,800

HR-V Touring: BRL 184,500

Honda HR-V EXL 1.5 2023 – visual impressions

With a modern look, the Japanese brand’s compact SUV has a fluid layout, with full LED headlights in this EXL version, which features a black, unpainted front grille and horizontal friezes, as well as a modern design bumper and LED fog lights. .

On the sides, the 2023 Honda HR-V features a tall silhouette with a smaller glass area than the previous generation, drawing attention to the large mirrors and leaning against the bodywork, with the large rear doors equipped with recessed handles.

With no false windbreaks, the impression of visibility from the inside to the outside is good, making up for this absence.

At the rear, the LED taillights with an illuminated connection between the lenses give a good impression to the New HR-V, which also has a good air deflector on the roof and a protected bumper.

The wheels don’t have an attractive design, however, the darkened finish helps with the gray paint, giving the car an interesting look.

On the ceiling, the fin-style antenna completes the look, which is well suited for its purpose.

Inside, the finish tries to compensate for hard plastics with soft coating on the dashboard and front doors, something expected for the access versions.

Air diffusers with flow adjustments are good, but the continuous design is lost a little on the passenger side, as the openings and closed parts are very clear.

The analog cluster has a good view and the on-board computer is responsive, with a good-grip steering wheel and adequate multifunctional controls.

The chrome finish surrounding the console draws attention, with automatic air conditioning and multimedia with Android Auto and CarPlay, as expected.

In fact, multimedia – with everything, as you can see in the photos – reproduces the images from the LaneWatch and the reverse camera, helping a lot in the day to day traffic.

The New HR-V EXL has LED lighting for reading and general lighting, but the mirrors in the sunshades have common lamps.

The glove compartment has a damping system, while the console has Econ mode, Brake Hold and the electronic parking brake.

The seats are comfortable and enveloping, but the front seats received a new structure to better support the body, especially in the backrest.

At the back, the seat comes with the old Magic Seat or ULTra Seat, so it can carry long objects on a flat platform or vertical with the seats raised.

This helps to compensate for the loss of luggage space, a deficiency of the New HR-V, even more so when considering the space destined for the spare tire…

Solutions such as cup holders in the rear doors and cell phone niches in the backrests are welcome.

Honda HR-V EXL 2023 – impressions when driving

The 2023 Honda HR-V with 1.5 aspirated engine was heavier than the previous one with 1.8 aspirated mechanics, delivering less in power and torque, having 126 horsepower in both fuels at 6,200 rpm and 15.5 kgfm in gasoline or 15.8 kgfm in ethanol, both at 4,600 rpm.

The four-cylinder engine is silent in operation, now having dual variable valve timing (VTC) and direct fuel injection.

When running, the New HR-V presents better sound insulation than the previous one, although the 1.5 DI VTC presents itself more at high revs.

As it is an aspirated, it requires higher revs to do what it should, despite the simulated seven-speed CVT gearbox putting it in lower regimes when the foot is relieved.

In traffic, the difference in strength and weight for the HR-V is barely noticeable, with good outputs – Honda has a high point in relation to CVT compared to other brands – with the typical slowness of this exchange presenting itself above 3,000 rpm.

You can run smoothly at 1,500 rpm in the city and the touch is pleasant in this case, however, on the road you can see the weakness of the 1.5 compared to the 1.8, requiring more foot to keep the momentum.

In overtaking, the rotation approaches 4,000 rpm, but with a little more immediacy, 4,500 rpm is put to see the other vehicle really fall behind, but far from any sportiness.

The HR-V 1.5 is more docile and its playing, even in Sport mode, makes the 1.5 scream and take some time to deliver an adequate response.

Honda revealed that the proposal of this version of the HR-V is economy and not performance, so the focus is on being milder in the responses for a quieter ride.

Even using the paddle shifts, it doesn’t go much further, with the spin hitting just after 6,200 rpm, when the cut occurs.

Running at 110 km/h, the new aspirated HR-V 1.5 spins around 2,100 rpm, keeping as expected for a CVT and engine focused on economy.

The driving dynamics are pleasant, with light and responsive electric steering, as well as an adequate suspension adjustment, even on poor surfaces, thus inheriting the good behavior of the previous one.

The mix of softness and firmness leave the New HR-V appreciable behind the wheel, as well as in relation to the brakes.

The ADAS package, on the other hand, centers the car well in the lanes and goes around the curves well, being a great aid for long trips.

In this first contact before a NA Assessment, the New HR-V proves to be a good car, which suffers more from the lack of engine and luggage space.

Honda HR-V EXL 1.5 2023 – Photo gallery