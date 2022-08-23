New images reveal surprising details of Jupiter

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured new images of Jupiter, the largest planet in the Solar System. They reveal stunning details, in an unprecedented view of phenomena such as auroras and the Great Red Spot.

The images were recorded on July 27 and released today (22) by NASA. Captured by three different infrared filters, they were originally black and white, and have been processed and colored to increase visual contrast and highlight specific features.

You can see the planet’s rings (like Saturn’s, but much fainter), two of the smallest of its 79 moons (Amalthea and Adrastea, 200 and 20 kilometers in diameter, respectively), and bright auroras at the north and south poles. In the background, distant galaxies make a cameo.

The Great Red Spot — a huge, eternal storm in Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere — appears as a large white circle in the lower right corner, reflecting sunlight. The numerous pale ovals are smaller storm systems. The vortices and colored bands also stand out.

See the image with NASA annotations:

Auroras, Moons and Rings are highlighted Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team

The amazing records were made by the advanced instrument NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera, or “near infrared camera”). NASA scientists themselves were surprised by the wealth of detail. “We didn’t expect them to be this good, to be honest,” said astronomer Imke de Pater, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley.

“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this,” he added. “It’s really amazing that we can see details like its rings, its small satellites and even some galaxies in a single image.”

innovative instruments An engineering marvel, the James Webb is able to peer farther into space than any other telescope has ever done, thanks to its massive main mirror and infrared focusing instruments, allowing its vision to traverse cosmic gas and dust. It is equipped with four cameras and spectrometers, capable of operating in a total of 17 different modes. The most important and used, probably, is NIRCam: an image capture technology that operates in frequencies of the visible and invisible spectrum, between 0.6 and 5 µm. As a reference, the human eye can only see between 0.38 and 0.78 µm. It has the potential to capture light emitted just after the Big Bang, including faint infrared emissions from the oldest galaxies and stars, which are only now reaching us. “While we’ve seen many of these features of Jupiter before, JWST’s infrared wavelengths give us a new perspective,” said de Pater. “These images illustrate the sensitivity and dynamic range of NIRCam,” said Fouchet. Image composed of three NIRCam filters: F360M (red), F212N (yellow-green) and F150W2 (cyan) Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team The other three instruments are: NIRSpec (Near Infrared Spectrograph, or “near infrared spectrometer”), capable of revealing the temperature and composition of distant stars; NIRISS (Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph) to observe planets around bright stars; MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument or “Mid-Infrared Instrument”), to see distant or newly formed galaxies, as well as smaller, fainter objects such as asteroids. It is the telescope’s sensor that operates at the longest length of light, able to pass through clouds of dust more easily.

The new images were processed with the help of young citizen scientist Judy Schmidt, from California, who has worked with the Hubble Space Telescope for the past 10 years, and Ricardo Hueso, who studies planetary atmospheres at the University of the Basque Country, Spain.

In July, some records of Jupiter had already been released, captured during the calibration phase of the James Webb and which were “hidden” in a report.