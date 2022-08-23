New Sentra arrives in Brazil in 2023 to challenge Corolla and imported Civic – 08/23/2022

The new Sentra will step right into the Honda Civic vacuum and provoke the Toyota Corolla. Stylish on the outside, the sedan, which will be imported from Mexico, is on display at Innovation Week, the Japanese automaker’s new technologies seminar here in São Paulo.

The launch should take place between the end of January and the beginning of February, near the end of Nissan’s fiscal year in Brazil. Same presentation rule used for the Frontier pickup and Kicks SUV.

Inside, I already knew the car: the ergonomics were strengthened by the driver’s good posture behind the wheel, the sedan explores comfort. The Bose sound, the new central display, the 360-degree reversing camera are in the portfolio. For now, the idea of ​​price will be associated with what Toyota offers with the Corolla Altis.

The direct injection 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine produces 151 hp and 20 kilos of torque with a CVT gearbox. The set was chosen for the Sentra, which is made on the CMF-C/D modular platform and measures 4.64 meters in length, 1.81 m in width, 1.45 m in height and has 2.71 m between -axes.

Visually, the uncle style of the previous version left no trace for the current Sentra. Although the change in style does not refer to the past, the car maintains the balance in architecture between modern and bold classic.

Image: Jorge Moraes/UOL

New Leaf

At Innovation Week, Nissan still presents the 2023 Leaf. The 100% electric, with slight changes, showed a more stylish ride and a redesigned front end.

Internally, the analog rear view mirror gave way to the image projector screen. The car has not changed in terms of autonomy, advertised average of 380 km.

e-power technology

It finally got off the ground, but Nissan didn’t say anything about the car that will use the mechanics. I suppose that, due to its importance, Kicks should be considered with the electrified option. The car’s traction is 100% electric, just to highlight the difference from the hybrid that uses the mixture with the combustion engine.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.