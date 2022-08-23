New shirt, Endrick’s outburst and more: Palmeiras news

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. palm trees

new shirt

Palmeiras released details of their new 3rd shirt, which will be released next Friday (26). The campaign that Alviverde and Puma are doing on social networks already highlights that “Green is everything”, implying that everything will be green in the new uniform.

He knows how to be from Palmeiras and show off his tradition. In fact it is 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗘, because #VerdeÉTudo! #GreenOrNothing! On August 26th, our story will have another chapter with a new cloak 🟢#AvantiPalestra @pumabrasil 🐷/😼 pic.twitter.com/in9JrZTwFQ — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 22, 2022

Endrick’s rant

Considered one of the main gems of world football, striker Endrick vented in an interview after Palmeiras lost 2-1 to Portuguesa in the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20.

“The phase arrives for all of us, it’s difficult… I’m my biggest critic, everyone knows. So, I keep working to improve everything I have to improve. I don’t think anything is good, I think I’m not playing my best football, expectations are high for me, right? It has the weight, but I don’t care. I’m a normal person, like everyone else, and I have to work even harder, which is what I need. As I said, I’m not presenting my best football, but I will work even harder to exceed expectations”, said Endrick.

‘I’M NOT PRESENTING THE BEST FOOTBALL!’ After Palmeiras’ defeat, Endrick gave a SINCERE interview and admitted to being below expectations, but promised a lot of work to get back to the good phase. Do you believe in Palmeiras jewelry? pic.twitter.com/9XeYhK9R7c — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) August 21, 2022

Champion palm trees?

During the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’, former player Neto nailed Palmeiras as the champion of the 2022 Brazilian Championship: “Someone take the title away from Palmeiras? Not for me”.

Title odds

According to the Globo Esporte website, in partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, after the draw with Flamengo, Palmeiras reached almost 78% of being champion of the Brazilian Championship. Red-black has an 8.3% chance.

Journalist pins the Verdão

“Palmeiras did all the physical preparation of Palmeiras for the World Cup. He put his squad in peak physical shape at the beginning of the year to compete in the Worlds. Since then, he’s been trying to manage it, but anyone who knows a little about football and physical preparation knows that there’s something called a turning point, which is when you get out of your best physical condition, try to maintain, try to maintain, until a time when he collapses. Palmeiras is collapsing, but he is managing to keep up. Palmeiras didn’t play anything with Atlético, at Mineirão, and got a draw in the end. It could be eliminated there”, said journalist Renato Maurício Prado.