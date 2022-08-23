News! Nubank presents new rewards program

There’s news from purple in the area! O Nubank announced that Nunos, its new relationship program, is in the testing phase and will soon be available to all customers.

What is known about Nunos?

According to the bank, Nunos was designed for all customers who already use Nubank in their daily lives and also for those who want to have an even closer relationship with the digital bank.

The idea is that you go through different missions and perform some actions related to your financial habits, such as paying bills, using Pix, purchases made using the credit or debit function, etc.

By completing the missions, you will receive rewards, as a way, according to the bank, to encourage you to progress towards your personal goals, such as renting a house, traveling, buying a property or solving an important pending, for example.

reward system

Nubank stated that the reward system will work as follows: for every two missions completed in a month, you unlock a Chest with a surprise prize. The first missions available in the app include simple actions, such as using a credit or debit card, and paying a bill.

By completing six quests within a month, it is possible to unlock a Super Chest with an exclusive reward. Below are some examples of rewards you can redeem:

Coupon on iFood;

Nubank bottle;

cashback in Nubank’s Cell Phone Insurance;

Discount coupon for shopping on Shopee;

Discount on services streaming.

Nubank says it intends to expand the possibilities of missions in the coming months, taking into account the context of each person. It is worth mentioning that the novelty is still in the testing phase and, therefore, was released to only a few customers.

Are any readers excited about the digital bank’s new rewards program?

For more information click here.