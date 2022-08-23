Neymar declares himself to Messi in the midst of the “fight” with Mbappé

Credit: Alex Grim – Getty Images

A day after shining in the expressive rout of Paris Saint-Germain against Lille by the score of 7 to 1, the Brazilian Neymar manifested himself on social networks, once again declaring the affection and admiration he has for the ace Lionel Messi, his teammate. for the second time in his career.

“Idol and Friend. Thank you Football”, said Neymar in a post made on Instagram this Monday (22).

Recently, the striker of the Brazilian team was the protagonist of an altercation with Kylian Mbappé, due to the dispute for “ownership” in the penalty shootout at PSG, against Montpellier. The problem has stirred the backstage of the Parisian club, but the situation appears to have been resolved.

In the confrontation against Lille, Neymar and Mbappé exchanged assists and hugged each other in every goal scored by PSG, showing that the confusion was resolved between them and the board. In the matter of penalty, Galtier chose to give preference to the French star, who since the contract renewal has gained some privileges in the team.

According to the press in the European country, in this conflict between the two players, the Argentine Messi would have taken sides, taking the side of the Brazilian.

NEYMAR NUMBERS

Boasting an excellent moment on the eve of the World Cup, Neymar has already played four matches in the 2022/23 season. There are three games for Ligue 1, where PSG leads with plenty of leftovers, in addition to the final against Nantes, for the French Supercup, with six goals scored and four assists distributed, a totally contrasting index compared to the last round.