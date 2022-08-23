Neymar figurine on the Qatar Cup album is offered for up to R$9,000 on the internet; know reason

Prepare your pocket, collector! If you want the most exclusive stickers from the Qatar Football World Cup album, you will have to spend figures that exceed 7 minimum wages (R$ 8,884). Websites for buying and selling on the internet already negotiate the item for up to R$ 9 thousand.

This is the advertised value for Neymar Jr’s Legends-like golden chrome. (PSG striker in France and member of the Brazilian Football Team), considered the rarest of the entire collection. Also unusual, the burgundy figurine costs R$760, the bronze one costs R$1,268 and the silver, R$3,800.

Through social networks, collectors also began to publish parallel price tables, in dollars, of the Legends figurines. In the table in which the report had access, the golden Legends chrome by Argentine Lionel Messi was the most expensive and reached US$ 1,550, which, at the current price, costs almost R$ 8 thousand. Neymar’s was cheaper, at R$ 7,500.

The pack with 5 collectible figurines costs R$4. But the Legends-type stickers are not part of the traditional collection, of 670 figurines, and have a more “salty” value due to the rarity in the little packages. The estimate propagated on the internet is that a golden Legend is obtained for every 1,900 Worlds sticker packs.

The report of InfoMoney contacted Panini, the Italian publisher responsible for the product, to confirm the frequency estimate of Legends in the packages, but the company has not forwarded any response to this publication.

The Qatar World Cup album was released last Friday (19), but those who went to newsstands or bookstores in search of the collectible book left only with the stickers. The product was not yet available at physical points of sale and ended up being sold, first, on the website of Panini and partner companies.

More expensive

This year, the Qatar World Cup sticker album costs BRL 12, up 52% ​​from BRL 7.90 for the 2018 World Cup, played in Russia, and more than double the BRL 5.90 of the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil.

The price of the pack with 5 stickers also went up – it costs R$4, double the 2018 World Cup and quadruple the 2014 World Cup.

In the last 4 years, while the price of the package rose 100% and the album, 52%, inflation measured by the IPCA (Brazil’s official price index) was 25%.

Comparing with the 2002 World Cup, when Brazil won the tournament for the last time and became five-time champion, the difference is even more evident: the album cost R$ 3.90 and the sticker pack, R$ 0.50 (and came with 6 stickers, not 5). In other words: a figurine cost BRL 0.083 20 years ago, almost a tenth of the BRL 0.80 today.

One way to measure the loss of purchasing power in relation to the Cup stickers is to compare what can be acquired over time with the same amount of money.

While in 2002 it was possible to buy 1 album and 1,152 stickers for R$100, today that same amount of money buys just 1 album and 110 stickers — a reduction of more than 90% in the number of stickers.

It took R$12.40 to buy the album and 100 stickers 20 years ago. Today, you have to pay BRL 92 to buy the same amount (almost twice as much as just 4 years ago).

Plan your spending

