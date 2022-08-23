Neymar sends message to Casemiro after Real Madrid farewell

Casemiro officially said goodbye to Real Madrid this Monday (22) and was introduced to his new club, Manchester United. Neymar took advantage of the atmosphere of tributes to the historic steering wheel and sent a message to his friend and Brazilian teammate.

“Caebre, you’ve become a legend! Congratulations on that and success in your next challenge!” Neymar wrote on social media.

Casemiro won everything for Real Madrid and really became one of the greats in the club’s history. In almost 10 years in the meringues, the player revealed by São Paulo was champion five times of the Champions League, three of La Liga and also three of the Club World Cup, in addition to several other national and international cups.

In the farewell, he was moved and declared to Real Madrid: “I will try to speak from the heart. I won many titles, but the biggest was when I go out every day to come train. Thank God I won titles, but with the help of my family. to you, president [Florentino Pérez]. Thank you all. Thanks to my teammates, without them it wouldn’t have been possible. But I can’t help but mention two: Modric and Kroos. I have really enjoyed playing football with them. One day I will certainly return to continue helping this club”, said Casemiro.

Casemiro was present at Old Trafford during Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League. He was signed by the English club for around £60m in fixed terms and a further £10m in bonuses.

“When you make such an important decision in life, it’s always difficult. When the Champions League final ended, I spoke to my manager that I felt like I was ending my cycle here. He told me to go on vacation and come back with a clear head. I came back and I had the same feeling. The mission is accomplished, history is made. What I’m looking for are new goals, to prove a different league, a different culture. Now I have to prove it at Manchester United. I didn’t win anything there, I have to prove myself every day”, explained Casemiro in the interview.

Message from the president of Real Madrid to Casemiro

“We are very proud of the history you made at Real Madrid, you played every game here as if it were your last. Real Madrid is a very demanding club and you have contributed to a large part of our history. Casemiro, you have been an example to everyone at this club. Everyone has admired you since the day you arrived. Casemiro, for everything he has given this club, has earned the right to decide its future. You are leaving the club as a Real Madrid legend. Thank you so much for making history”, said Florentino Pérez.