Niterói school student diagnosed with viral meningitis | focus

A Child Education student at the Miraflores private school, located in Jardim Icaraí, in the South Zone of Niterói, was diagnosed with viral meningitis. The statement, signed by the direction of the unit, was sent to parents and guardians by email this Monday (22).

According to the unit, the child, whose identity was not revealed, has already been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. The family even sent a medical certificate releasing for classes, but the direction informed that the student will remain at home, until he fully recovers.

The school serves preschool, elementary and high school students. The case was reported to the Health Surveillance of Niterói. Sought, the City Hall of the municipality has not yet responded to the questions of our report.

On the 11th, a two-year-old child died after being diagnosed with pneumococcal meningitis, in the West Zone of Rio. This type, specifically, is preventable with the 10-valent pneumococcal vaccine, which is routinely administered to children before completing the first year of life.

In general, transmission is from person to person, through the respiratory tract, by droplets and secretions from the nasopharynx, requiring close contact (residents of the same house, people who share the same dormitory or accommodation, daycare or school communicators) or direct contact with the patient’s respiratory secretions.

Symptoms

Children over 9 months and/or adults with fever, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, other signs of meningeal irritation, seizure, hemorrhagic suffusions (petechiae) and drowsiness. In children younger than 9 months, also observe irritability (persistent crying) or bulging fontanelle.