Nubank creates Nunos rewards program with coupons and discounts

Nubank announced, this Monday (22), the launch of the Nunos, the relationship program that encourages customers to focus their financial operations at the bank. The initiative also promises rewards such as iFood coupons for those who complete some missions.

Joining Nunos is free of charge and is linked to customers’ common consumption habits. According to the bank, to participate, you must use the functions of roxinho, such as payment of bills and slips, use of Pix, purchases made using the credit or debit function.

“The goal is to enable people to get closer to their personal goals, with incentives to save, learn about finance and investments, and so on. In addition to recognizing customers who choose to use Nubank’s products as a partner in their financial life”, says an excerpt from the company’s statement.

In a gamified way, when completing missions, the bank offers rewards that serve to “encourage [o cliente] to progress towards your personal goals, such as renting a house, traveling, buying a property or solving an important pending”.

As the program is in the testing phase, not all customers already have access to Nunos. Access is being released gradually and people will be notified when they can participate.

Quests and Rewards

Nubank explained that for every two missions successfully completed in a month, the app user unlocks a Chest with a surprise prize. The first available missions include simple actions, such as using a credit or debit card and paying bills, for example.

For customers who use financial services more, there is the possibility to win a Super Chest, which contains an exclusive reward. It is acquired by completing six quests within a month.

Check out some of the rewards available to customers who complete missions on Nunos do Nubank below: