Nubank feature releases R$ 5 thousand on the card instantly. See how to activate

O Nubank is always having to deal with a series of complaints from customers who want to have more credit card limit. Although it is relatively easy to get a “purple” from the digital bank, increasing the available margin can be a much more difficult task.

Read more: New ID became a credit card? Meet the new version of the document for 2023

However, there are some customers who even have the purchase amount in hand, but the product or service can only be paid for on credit. This situation is quite common on international sales and service and subscription sites, for example.

Another case is that of users who have a dirty name or a low score and want to build a relationship with the bank. For situations like this, there is a very useful feature that instantly increases your credit card limit.

Add card limit

When releasing credit, Nubank considers a series of information about the customer’s financial history, including their Serasa score. This analysis helps the bank to understand the default risk offered by that person.

The service is available on the Nubank app, under the option “Reserve amount as a limit”, and even those who received a very low margin can use the new function. With it, just deposit the amount you want to use to be able to spend on credit.

If you need to make a purchase of BRL 500, just reserve this amount from your digital account as the card limit. If the amount used is less, the remainder remains available to be spent on purchases. After payment of the invoice, it becomes available again to be used again as a limit, or redeemed as the customer prefers.

The bank allows the construction of a limit of up to R$ 5 thousand for purchases on credit. It is worth noting that the debt is not automatically discounted, so it is necessary to pay the invoice every month.

Is it worth using?

As mentioned, the function is basically useful in two cases: when the customer who does not have a pre-approved limit needs to make a credit purchase; or when you want to build a closer relationship with the digital bank.

In this second case, the user needs to keep the payment of invoices up to date to demonstrate to the bank that he is a good payer. By analyzing this behavior, Nubank can understand that it is worth releasing more limit on your card.