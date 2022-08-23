Nunos: Nubank announces relationship program with rewards for customers

Yadunandan Singh

This Monday (22), the digital bank Nubank announced a free dating program that offers rewards to all customers through missions tied to users’ financial journey.

Called Nunos, the initiative is still in the testing phase with a small portion of users and is expected to launch for the entire base in 2023. The idea of ​​the name came from the sticker “#sounu”, which upside down can be read as “nunos”.

According to fintech, the idea is for the customer to go through a journey of different missions and perform some actions related to the company’s different products to unlock rewards, some of which are exclusive.

For every two quests completed in a month, the user unlocks a chest with a surprise prize. By completing six quests within a month, it is possible to unlock a super chest with an even more exclusive reward.

Also according to the digital bank, the first missions available in the application include simple actions, such as using a credit or debit card, paying a boleto or bringing your money to the Nubank account.

Some of the initial rewards that will be available are iFood discount coupons, Nubank bottle with exclusive illustration, cashback at Nubank Celular Seguro, discount coupon for shopping at Shopee, among others.

“We have already collected countless stories of WOW experiences and we want this to be one of them, but now accessible on a daily basis through our app. The purpose is to have a program that goes beyond rewards, but helps our customers progress in their financial journeys, celebrating small achievements”, commented Nubank co-founder Cristina Junqueira.

What do you think about Nubank’s new program? Tell us in the comments below!

