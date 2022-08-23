Nursing floor will increase health plans by 12% and home care jeopardized – Money Times

The approval of the national nursing floor without identifying the source will increase the value of health plans by 12%, said the president of the National Health Confederation, Breno Monteiro. The leader also pointed out that 292,000 families that need home care will be harmed by rising costs.

“This project has no feasibility of execution. There was a lot of talk about finding sources to deal with the impacts and some ideas came up, but so far nothing concrete”, said Monteiro.

According to studies carried out, the direct impact would be around R$ 16 billion per year. “The bill will reach the citizen. The creation of the floor can, in many cases, make these services unfeasible within the family budget”, commented the president of the National Health Confederation about home care.

The Confederation also says that there will be a transfer of increased spending to consumers, in larger private hospitals, the closing of “a hundred establishments” in places where there is no way to pass on the costs and difficulties to the 1,800 philanthropic hospitals that already suffer. today with high debts and an outdated table of transfers by the Unified Health System (SUS). In addition, data shows that the impact will require a 12% increase in the price of health plans.

There will also be a ripple effect, with other categories pushing for increases. “In some places, the position of technician (in nursing) will be better paid than a position of higher education, such as nutritionist, psychologist”, he said.

Impact on philanthropic hospitals

Numbers raised by Confederation of Holy Houses of Mercy, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities (CMB), show that the nursing floorif transferred directly to hospitals without compensation or transfers, it can make the care of patients unfeasible. philanthropic hospitals.

According to the entity, the nursing floor will increase by more than R$ 6.3 million per year the cost of the 1,824 philanthropic hospitals and Santas Casas throughout Brazil. Several health entities appealed to the STF questioning the constitutionality of the determination, since it does not indicate a source of funding for compliance.

