Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4): Highline acquires fixed telephony towers at auction, for BRL 1.697 billion

With a bid of BRL 1.697 billion, NK 108 Empreendimentos, an affiliate of Highline Brasil, won 8,000 fixed-line telephone towers from Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) in an auction held this Monday afternoon (22). The event was conducted by the company’s judicial reorganization judge, Fernando Viana, from the 7th business court in Rio de Janeiro.

The auction was called after a binding offer made earlier this month by NK 108, which was the only bidder. American Tower do Brasil and IHS do Brasil even presented their qualifications at the hearing, but did not present proposals for the assets until the beginning of the event.

Highline had already acquired assets from Oi in 2020, in a R$1.07 billion deal involving mobile network towers and infrastructure sites.

The opening of the process for the sale of shares in the special purpose company (SPE) Torres 2 was determined by the court-supervised reorganization judge.

“The sentence [concluindo a RJ] it will only come out after the completion of the sale of the item”, said a source linked to Oi’s judicial recovery process at the time.

The sale of the towers also depends on the consent of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). It is not yet clear whether the judge will be able to give the sentence concluding the judicial reorganization before the approval of the entities. “It’s an issue that the judge will examine yet,” said the source linked to the case.

MP has already agreed with RJ’s conclusion

On July 12 of last month, the Public Ministry issued an opinion agreeing with the end of the process, albeit with some reservations. The MP evaluated the final report made by the judicial administrator, the Arnold Wald law firm, and stated that it did not oppose the closing sentence of RJ.

In one of the caveats, the MP asks Oi for a report made by an independent audit to understand the sale of the DTH customer base to Sky Brasil. This is because the company requested that the asset be sold directly, without a judicial auction, as is usually required in judicial recovery proceedings. Oi claimed that the direct sale was made because there were no other interested parties besides Sky.

The MP also asked Oi to provide a forecast of payment of bankruptcy claims, debts that precede the judicial recovery process.

By determination of Judge Fernando Viana, Oi also needs to deliver a report that proves its financial viability for the next three years and pay the creditors.

