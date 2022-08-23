Old case! Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari had already stayed at a jewelry party in São Paulo

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Old case! Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari had already stayed at a jewelry party in São Paulo 5 Views

The kiss that Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari gave during a party in São Paulo last weekend may have surprised many people. But it wasn’t the first. The two had already been together shortly after the separation of the blonde and Gabriel Medina.

Jade Picon and Gabriel Medina stay, Yasmin Brunet and Leo Picon exchange kisses: all at the same party

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet end their marriage, confirms press release

The two met in March, on the 30th, when they were invited to the party at Joalheria Tiffany, in São Paulo. After the event, Yasmin and Enzo stretched out with a group and got together for the first time. She had announced the end of her marriage to Medina in January.

Enzo Celulari and Yasmin Brunet
Enzo Celulari and Yasmin Brunet Photo: rep instagram

Since then, they have kept in touch via social media. Yasmin was already enjoying some of Enzo’s posts. The boy, always very discreet, avoids flagging.

Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari
Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari Photo: rep instagram

In April, they even bumped into each other in Sapucaí, during Carnival, in the same box where Gabriel David, Enzo’s best friend, is a partner. But the second kiss didn’t happen. It only replayed now, during the weekend’s event.

Yasmin Brunet
Yasmin Brunet Photo: rep instagram

Yasmin has been officially single since she and Medina separated, but she has already been with João Guilherme, Leo Picon and Xamã. Enzo dated Bruna Marquezine until July last year.

Enzo
Enzo Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

After the kiss was caught, netizens went to Claudia Raia’s Instagram profile, Enzo’s mother, to tell her to open her eyes and recall the fight between Yasmin and Simone Medina, her ex-mother-in-law.

Yasmin Brunet appears in a photo of fans the night she stayed with Leo Picon
Yasmin Brunet appears in a photo of fans the night she stayed with Leo Picon Photo: rep/ instagram
Surfer Gabriel Medina and ex, Yasmin Brunet
Surfer Gabriel Medina and ex, Yasmin Brunet Photo: rep instagram / Instagram
Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet on New Year's Eve at the mansion in Maresias
Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet on New Year’s Eve at the mansion in Maresias Photo: reproduction/ instagram
Enzo Celulari and Claudia Raia
Enzo Celulari and Claudia Raia Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Mourning! Dear actress who played successful roles on TV passes away

Actress was loved by her characters on TV Died this past Sunday (21), a beloved …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved