Old case! Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari had already stayed at a jewelry party in São Paulo

The kiss that Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari gave during a party in São Paulo last weekend may have surprised many people. But it wasn’t the first. The two had already been together shortly after the separation of the blonde and Gabriel Medina.

The two met in March, on the 30th, when they were invited to the party at Joalheria Tiffany, in São Paulo. After the event, Yasmin and Enzo stretched out with a group and got together for the first time. She had announced the end of her marriage to Medina in January.

Enzo Celulari and Yasmin Brunet Photo: rep instagram

Since then, they have kept in touch via social media. Yasmin was already enjoying some of Enzo’s posts. The boy, always very discreet, avoids flagging.

Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari Photo: rep instagram

In April, they even bumped into each other in Sapucaí, during Carnival, in the same box where Gabriel David, Enzo’s best friend, is a partner. But the second kiss didn’t happen. It only replayed now, during the weekend’s event.

Yasmin Brunet Photo: rep instagram

Yasmin has been officially single since she and Medina separated, but she has already been with João Guilherme, Leo Picon and Xamã. Enzo dated Bruna Marquezine until July last year.

Enzo Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

After the kiss was caught, netizens went to Claudia Raia’s Instagram profile, Enzo’s mother, to tell her to open her eyes and recall the fight between Yasmin and Simone Medina, her ex-mother-in-law.