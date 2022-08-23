On the heels of Artemis: how to use Google Moon, an app that explores the moon at home

On the ride of the Artemis mission, which will take humans back to the Moon after 50 years, it is also possible to explore the lunar surface with Google Moon.

The feature, launched in 2009, makes it possible to see the lunar terrain in 3D – but it is only available in the downloadable version of Google Earth Pro.

Result of the Space Agreement between the big tech and NASA, in 2006, Google Moon only appears in the desktop version. That is, to walk around the Moon just downloading the platform on your computer. The system is unavailable in the online and mobile versions.

It is even possible to open the Google Moon page in the internet browser, but the image does not show much: when zoomed out, it becomes a repeated point of the Moon side by side. As you zoom in, the screen blurs until it is completely gray.

In Google Earth by download, the quality improves a lot, although the program shows some points more clearly and others less. But with a dose of patience it is possible to enjoy a more detailed surface and rotate the Moon to see it from all sides.

How to access Google Moon

Download Google Earth Pro In the top bar, change the mode from “Earth” to “Moon” Done, just browse.

what to see there

In the lower left corner, you can select layers to travel around Earth’s main satellite. There are names of places highlighted – it is marked, for example, the place where Man walked on the Moon for the first time, in 1969, with the Apollo mission, and several names of craters, for example.

It also has the precise location where human artifacts landed and where they are today, such as mission ships that traveled to try to discover the presence of water on the Moon. There are mission objects from the US, the former Soviet Union, China, the European Union, Japan and India – some available in 3D.

By clicking on “Guided tours”, it is possible to watch two videos that explain about the Apollo mission. Despite being only available in the English version, it is interesting to see where spaceships 11 and 17 landed, in addition to accessing images similar to the Street View feature, panoramic photos and unpublished videos about the 1st trip of Man to the Moon.

The tours were developed by astronauts Buzz Aldrin (from Apollo 11) and Jack Schmitt (from Apollo 17). The tour is not very long: each one takes about 10 minutes. A good program to do before the launch of the Artemis mission, scheduled for August 29.