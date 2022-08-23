“One of them may have a…”; Sensitive predicts bad news for fans of Maiara and Maraísa and warns the duo

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on “One of them may have a…”; Sensitive predicts bad news for fans of Maiara and Maraísa and warns the duo 3 Views

Entertainment

According to the forecast, a health problem will be the reason

Lauren Berger

Per Lauren Berger

Photos: Reproduction/official Instagram of Maiara and Maraísa
Photos: Reproduction/official Instagram of Maiara and Maraísa
Lauren Berger

After Simone and Simaria announce the end of the duothe fans of countryside may suffer even more. This because Maiara and Maraisa will also separate in the coming months. At least that’s what the Bianca sensitivewho predicted the separation of the singers and made a strong warning.

In a publication on social networks last weekend, the Bianca sensitive stated that this surprise should affect feminejo fans more. According to her, the main reason for the separation of Maiara and Maraisa it will be a health problem, which will end up keeping one of the sisters off the stage.

In the publication, Bianca made the warning very clear and asked the sisters to take care of themselves. “Forecast: the separation of the couple that will shock. One of them may have a strong depression. Take care, take care, girls”wrote the sensitive on her official Instagram profile, without giving further details on the matter.

After the publication, many fans were worried about the future of the country duo. “First time I really hope you’re wrong”commented one netizen. “Today I was watching an official clip of them and I thought: have you ever thought if they separate like Simone and Simaria? And now you come up with this prediction. My God”wrote another.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Stepan Nercessian Admits Difficulty Fighting Addiction

Stepan Nercessian, from Globo, admits difficulty in fighting addiction The actor, Stepan Nercessianwhich will be …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved