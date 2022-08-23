Pacheco says political maturity and institutional strength will prevail over possible anti-democratic ‘raptures’ | Elections 2022

The president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Monday (22) that the political maturity of Brazilian society and the strength of institutions will prevail over any undemocratic outbursts in the elections.

Pacheco spoke to the press after leaving a meeting with the new president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

He was asked whether the institutions analyze a possible scenario of abnormality in the elections. President Jair Bolsonaro and allies have made unproven attacks on the polls and the electoral system, which have already been denied by authorities and experts.

“Really, the perspective that we have is that political maturity, the strength of institutions, the strength of our democracy will prevail over any type of sweeping democratic backlash,” said Pacheco.

The president of the Congress stressed that he has full confidence in the elections and in the voting process adopted in the country.

“I have full confidence in the smoothness of the process, confidence in the electronic voting machines, in the voting system. Confidence that voters will exercise their will in a democratic manner on October 2nd and that the results of the polls, whatever they may be, will be absolutely respected.” for everyone – including parties and candidates”, he said.

According to Pacheco, there is no fact that takes away the legitimacy of the electronic voting system and the polls.

“There is no type of fact that can discredit or delegitimize this method. There is no basis that demonstrates just cause in questioning the electoral system,” he said.