Palmeiras gives ‘spoiler’ of the new third uniform and announces release date

O palm trees piqued their curiosity fans on Monday afternoon by showing a piece of the club’s new third kit. In video, a small “spoiler” of the shirt could be seen in a video posted on social networks. Palmeiras will be able to kill this anxiety next Friday, when there will be the launch.

With the name “Green is everything. Green or nothing”, Verdão prepares the crowd for another piece from this year’s collection in partnership with Puma. In the video that was posted this afternoon, it is possible to see a shirt predominantly in light green and yellow details. It’s just six seconds of the advertising aired.

The launch of the new shirt is scheduled for August 26, this Friday, when the club celebrates 108 years of life. In the images of the video, it is possible to see the faces of some players, such as Mayke, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez and Rony, among others.

It is now possible to buy the new third shirt as a pre-sale on the club’s official channels. The player model, the most expensive, will be sold at R$ 399.90. The traditional version will be on sale for R$ 299.90, both male and female.