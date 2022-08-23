Palmeiras issues a note repudiating aggression against Flamengo fans at Allianz Parque

Palmeiras issued an official note, this Monday (22), regretting the scenes of aggression against a Flamengo fan, who entered the sector destined for the Palmeiras fans in the duel on Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque. The São Paulo club repudiated the action of the aggressors and also classified the victim’s attitude as “reckless” and that he had the “intent of causing riot”.

The Civil Police of São Paulo identified two Palmeiras fans who attacked and tore the flamenguista’s shirt. Delegate Cesar Saad revealed that it was possible to find the aggressors using facial identification tools with the images produced by the stadium.

See the statement from Palmeiras:

“Palmeiras repudiates any act of violence, including the reckless attitude of opposing fans who, with the aim of causing turmoil, infiltrated one of the club’s organized fans during yesterday’s game.

In addition to the conduct being inappropriate and generating risks in any match, it should be noted that, as is public knowledge, there was a specific sector dedicated to visiting fans.

Appreciating the well-being of those present at the games at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras immediately repressed the conduct of those involved, collaborated with public security bodies, which have already carried out the identification of all, and is taking the relevant punitive measures.”